If you live in Manassas Park, Virginia and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Manassas Park, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kettle Run High School at Manassas Park High School