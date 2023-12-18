Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Loudoun, Virginia today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Loudoun, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Woodgrove High School at Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 18

7:15 PM ET on December 18 Location: Leesburg, VA

Leesburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Dominion High School at Riverside High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 18

7:15 PM ET on December 18 Location: Leesburg, VA

Leesburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

John Champe High School at Loudoun Valley High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 18

7:15 PM ET on December 18 Location: Purcellville, VA

Purcellville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Independence High School - Ashburn at Gainesville High School