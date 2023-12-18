Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards (4-21) play the Sacramento Kings (15-9) at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Monday, December 18, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Wizards vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MNMT

NBCS-CA and MNMT Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kyle Kuzma vs. Domantas Sabonis Fantasy Comparison

Stat Kyle Kuzma Domantas Sabonis Total Fantasy Pts 905.8 1052.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 36.2 43.9 Fantasy Rank 13 31

Buy Sabonis and Kuzma gear on Fanatics!

Kyle Kuzma vs. Domantas Sabonis Insights

Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards

Kuzma provides the Wizards 23.1 points, 6 boards and 4.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Wizards have a -245 scoring differential, falling short by 9.8 points per game. They're putting up 116.4 points per game, ninth in the league, and are allowing 126.2 per outing to rank 30th in the NBA.

Washington loses the rebound battle by 10.1 boards on average. It collects 39.3 rebounds per game, 30th in the league, while its opponents grab 49.4.

The Wizards connect on 12.2 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 35.3% rate (21st in NBA), compared to the 12.9 their opponents make, shooting 36.8% from deep.

Washington has committed 13.9 turnovers per game (21st in NBA) while forcing 13.9 (10th in league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Domantas Sabonis & the Kings

Domantas Sabonis is posting 18.5 points, 7 assists and 12.3 boards per contest.

The Kings have a +13 scoring differential, putting up 117.1 points per game (eighth in the league) and giving up 116.6 (21st in the NBA).

Sacramento grabs 43.9 rebounds per game (18th in the league) compared to the 43.6 of its opponents.

The Kings make 15.4 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league) while shooting 36.8% from deep (16th in the NBA). They are making 3.4 more threes per outing than their opponents, who drain 12 per game while shooting 37.4%.

Sacramento forces 13.4 turnovers per game (15th in the league) while committing 13.3 (15th in NBA action).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kyle Kuzma vs. Domantas Sabonis Advanced Stats

Stat Kyle Kuzma Domantas Sabonis Plus/Minus Per Game -9 -1.3 Usage Percentage 31.3% 21.8% True Shooting Pct 55.6% 62.2% Total Rebound Pct 10.4% 19.4% Assist Pct 22.3% 29.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.