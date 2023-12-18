The Charlotte Hornets (7-17) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (10-15) on December 18, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena.

Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

TV: Bally Sports

Hornets vs Raptors Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets are shooting 47.1% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 48% the Raptors' opponents have shot this season.

Charlotte has compiled a 4-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48% from the field.

The Raptors are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 14th.

The Hornets average just 3.3 fewer points per game (111.5) than the Raptors allow (114.8).

Charlotte is 7-6 when it scores more than 114.8 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hornets score 110.1 points per game, 3.3 less than away (113.4). On defense they concede 120.2 points per game at home, 1.9 less than on the road (122.1).

The Hornets pick up 0.5 fewer assists per game at home (25.1) than on the road (25.6).

