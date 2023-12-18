The Charlotte Hornets (7-15), on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena, go up against the Toronto Raptors (10-14). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Raptors Game Information

Hornets Players to Watch

Gordon Hayward generates 15.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game for the Hornets.

On a per-game basis, Terry Rozier gets the Hornets 23.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

P.J. Washington gives the Hornets 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while posting 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Brandon Miller is putting up 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is making 44.6% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

The Hornets are receiving 19.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Miles Bridges this year.

Raptors Players to Watch

Scottie Barnes puts up 20.1 points, 5.6 assists and 9.1 boards per game.

Pascal Siakam posts 21.2 points, 6.8 boards and 5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Dennis Schroder averages 15.4 points, 7 assists and 3 boards per game.

Jakob Poeltl averages 11 points, 2.3 assists and 8.5 boards.

OG Anunoby averages 15.9 points, 4.4 boards and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Hornets vs. Raptors Stat Comparison

Raptors Hornets 112.8 Points Avg. 113 114.4 Points Allowed Avg. 120.8 46.8% Field Goal % 47.7% 34.2% Three Point % 37.5%

