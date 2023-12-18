Hornets vs. Raptors December 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Charlotte Hornets (7-15), on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena, go up against the Toronto Raptors (10-14). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSSE.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Hornets vs. Raptors Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: TSN, BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Hornets Games
- December 15 at home vs the Pelicans
- December 23 at home vs the Nuggets
- December 16 at home vs the 76ers
- December 26 at the Clippers
- December 20 at the Pacers
Hornets Players to Watch
- Gordon Hayward generates 15.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game for the Hornets.
- On a per-game basis, Terry Rozier gets the Hornets 23.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- P.J. Washington gives the Hornets 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while posting 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Brandon Miller is putting up 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is making 44.6% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.
- The Hornets are receiving 19.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Miles Bridges this year.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Raptors Players to Watch
- Scottie Barnes puts up 20.1 points, 5.6 assists and 9.1 boards per game.
- Pascal Siakam posts 21.2 points, 6.8 boards and 5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Dennis Schroder averages 15.4 points, 7 assists and 3 boards per game.
- Jakob Poeltl averages 11 points, 2.3 assists and 8.5 boards.
- OG Anunoby averages 15.9 points, 4.4 boards and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hornets vs. Raptors Stat Comparison
|Raptors
|Hornets
|112.8
|Points Avg.
|113
|114.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|120.8
|46.8%
|Field Goal %
|47.7%
|34.2%
|Three Point %
|37.5%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.