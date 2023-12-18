The East Carolina Pirates (5-3) will host the George Mason Patriots (8-1) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

George Mason Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

George Mason vs. East Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Patriots' 77.3 points per game are 22.7 more points than the 54.6 the Pirates allow to opponents.

George Mason has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 54.6 points.

East Carolina has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.3 points.

The 67.6 points per game the Pirates record are 9.3 more points than the Patriots allow (58.3).

When East Carolina puts up more than 58.3 points, it is 5-0.

When George Mason gives up fewer than 67.6 points, it is 6-0.

This year the Pirates are shooting 39.8% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Patriots give up.

The Patriots shoot 40.8% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Pirates concede.

George Mason Leaders

Sonia Smith: 13.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37)

13.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37) Zahirah Walton: 9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Ta'Viyanna Habib: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Nekhu Mitchell: 7.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

7.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Taylor Jameson: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40)

George Mason Schedule