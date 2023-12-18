George Mason vs. East Carolina December 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The East Carolina Pirates (5-3) face the George Mason Patriots (8-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
George Mason vs. East Carolina Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
George Mason Players to Watch
- Sonia Smith: 13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Zahirah Walton: 9.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ta'Viyanna Habib: 9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nekhu Mitchell: 7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Taylor Jameson: 9.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
East Carolina Players to Watch
- Danae McNeal: 20.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 4.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Amiya Joyner: 11 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Micah Dennis: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tatyana Wyche: 4.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Synia Johnson: 6.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.