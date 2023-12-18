The Seattle Seahawks (6-7) will aim to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Lumen Field.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Seahawks

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN

Eagles vs. Seahawks Insights

This year, the Eagles score just 1.8 more points per game (26.3) than the Seahawks give up (24.5).

This season Seattle scores 3.2 fewer points per game (21.5) than Philadelphia gives up (24.7).

The Eagles collect 358.8 yards per game, only 8.2 fewer than the 367 the Seahawks allow per contest.

Seattle racks up 29 fewer yards per game (324.9) than Philadelphia allows (353.9).

This season, the Eagles run for just 1.1 more yards (124.5) than the Seahawks allow per contest (123.4).

This year Seattle racks up 92 yards per game on the ground, two fewer yards than Philadelphia allows (94).

The Eagles have turned the ball over two more times (19 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (17) this season.

This season Seattle has turned the ball over 16 times, one more than Philadelphia's takeaways (15).

Eagles Away Performance

On the road, the Eagles score fewer points (22.7 per game) than they do overall (26.3). But they also concede fewer in road games (20.9) than overall (24.7).

The Eagles accumulate 351.6 yards per game away from home (7.2 fewer than overall), and concede 321.6 away from home (32.3 fewer than overall).

On the road, the Eagles pick up fewer rushing yards (116.6 per game) than they do overall (124.5). But they also allow fewer rushing yards in away games (92.9) than overall (94).

The Eagles successfully convert more third downs in road games (52.1%) than they do overall (47.7%), and allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs in road games (44.2%) than overall (48.1%).

Eagles Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 Buffalo W 37-34 CBS 12/3/2023 San Francisco L 42-19 FOX 12/10/2023 at Dallas L 33-13 NBC 12/18/2023 at Seattle - ABC/ESPN 12/25/2023 New York - FOX 12/31/2023 Arizona - FOX 1/7/2024 at New York - -

Seahawks Home Performance

The Seahawks score more points at home (22.7 per game) than they do overall (21.5), and allow fewer points at home (24 per game) than overall (24.5).

The Seahawks pick up more yards at home (332.3 per game) than they do overall (324.9), and concede fewer at home (361.8 per game) than overall (367).

At home, Seattle accumulates fewer passing yards (221 per game) than overall (232.9). It also gives up more passing yards (252.7 per game) than overall (243.6).

At home, the Seahawks accumulate more rushing yards (111.3 per game) than they do overall (92). They also allow fewer rushing yards at home (109.2) than they do overall (123.4).

The Seahawks convert 31.9% of third downs at home (1.4% less than overall), and concede on 47.8% of third downs at home (two% more than overall).

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/23/2023 San Francisco L 31-13 NBC 11/30/2023 at Dallas L 41-35 Amazon Prime Video 12/10/2023 at San Francisco L 28-16 FOX 12/18/2023 Philadelphia - ABC/ESPN 12/24/2023 at Tennessee - CBS 12/31/2023 Pittsburgh - FOX 1/7/2024 at Arizona - -

