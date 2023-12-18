Deni Avdija and the Washington Wizards take the court versus the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

Avdija, in his most recent game (December 17 loss against the Suns), put up seven points and six rebounds.

Let's break down Avdija's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.6 11.1 Rebounds 6.5 5.5 5.7 Assists 4.5 3.9 4.5 PRA -- 21 21.3 PR -- 17.1 16.8



Deni Avdija Insights vs. the Kings

Avdija has taken 9.0 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 9.9% and 10.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Wizards average the ninth-most possessions per game with 105.9. His opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Kings have given up 116.6 points per game, which is 21st-best in the league.

On the glass, the Kings have conceded 43.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them 14th in the league.

Conceding 27.1 assists per game, the Kings are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league.

Deni Avdija vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 28 3 11 6 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.