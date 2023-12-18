Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Campbell Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Campbell, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Campbell, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brookville High School at Altavista High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Altavista, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.