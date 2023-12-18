Bilal Coulibaly and his Washington Wizards teammates will face the Sacramento Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 112-108 loss against the Suns, Coulibaly totaled six points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Coulibaly's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Bilal Coulibaly Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.4 10.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.7 Assists -- 1.7 1.3 PRA -- 15.2 16.8 PR -- 13.5 15.5 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.4



Bilal Coulibaly Insights vs. the Kings

Coulibaly is responsible for attempting 7.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.7 per game.

Coulibaly is averaging 3.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Coulibaly's opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 103.7 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.9 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

The Kings are the 21st-best defensive team in the league, conceding 116.6 points per game.

The Kings are the 14th-ranked team in the league, giving up 43.6 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Kings are 22nd in the NBA, allowing 27.1 per game.

The Kings concede 12 made 3-pointers per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.