Player props are listed for Kevin Durant and Kyle Kuzma, among others, when the Phoenix Suns host the Washington Wizards at Footprint Center on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and MNMT2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Footprint Center

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -104)

The 24.5-point over/under for Kuzma on Sunday is 1.2 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average of 5.9 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (5.5).

Kuzma has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Sunday's over/under.

Kuzma, at 2.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +128)

The 11.8 points Deni Avdija has scored per game this season is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under set for Sunday (11.5).

He has collected 5.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Sunday.

Avdija has averaged four assists per game this season, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: -135)

Sunday's over/under for Jordan Poole is 17.5. That is 0.5 more than his season average.

Poole has averaged 3.6 assists this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet on Sunday.

His 1.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: +114)

Sunday's over/under for Durant is 28.5 points. That's 2.2 fewer than his season average of 30.7.

He has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (6.3) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (6.5).

Durant has averaged 5.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Sunday (5.5).

Durant has made 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +128)

Jusuf Nurkic is putting up 12.5 points per game this season, 3.0 less than his points prop on Sunday.

His rebounding average -- 9.9 per game -- is 1.6 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (11.5).

Nurkic averages 3.8 assists, 0.3 more than Sunday's prop bet (3.5).

