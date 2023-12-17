Wizards vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Washington Wizards (4-20) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they attempt to stop a four-game road losing streak when they take on the Phoenix Suns (13-12) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Footprint Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and MNMT2. The point total in the matchup is 244.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Wizards vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: AZFamily and MNMT2
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-12.5
|244.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington has played 13 games this season that ended with a combined score over 244.5 points.
- Washington's games this season have had an average of 243.5 points, 1.0 fewer points than this game's total.
- Washington is 11-13-0 against the spread this season.
- The Wizards have won in three, or 13.6%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Washington has not won as an underdog of +550 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 15.4% chance of walking away with the win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Wizards vs Suns Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wizards vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 244.5
|% of Games Over 244.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|5
|20%
|115.4
|232.2
|114.2
|241
|227.2
|Wizards
|13
|54.2%
|116.8
|232.2
|126.8
|241
|238.5
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall over its last 10 games.
- Seven of the Wizards' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .300 (3-7-0). Away, it is .571 (8-6-0).
- The Wizards' 116.8 points per game are just 2.6 more points than the 114.2 the Suns allow.
- Washington has put together a 7-7 ATS record and a 3-11 overall record in games it scores more than 114.2 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Wizards vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wizards
|11-13
|1-1
|16-8
|Suns
|11-14
|1-0
|16-9
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Wizards vs. Suns Point Insights
|Wizards
|Suns
|116.8
|115.4
|8
|12
|7-7
|1-2
|3-11
|3-0
|126.8
|114.2
|30
|17
|3-1
|11-8
|2-2
|11-8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.