The Phoenix Suns (13-11) square off against the Washington Wizards (3-20) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The matchup airs on AZFamily and MNMT2.

Wizards vs. Suns Game Information

Wizards Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Kyle Kuzma gets the Wizards 23 points, 6 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Deni Avdija gets the Wizards 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Poole gets the Wizards 16.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while averaging 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tyus Jones is putting up 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He is draining 50.2% of his shots from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Daniel Gafford gives the Wizards 10.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while averaging 0.7 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (sixth in league).

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant puts up 30.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 52% from the field and 48.4% from beyond the arc (second in league) with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jusuf Nurkic posts 12.2 points, 9.8 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 1.2 blocks.

Devin Booker averages 28.1 points, 8.3 assists and 6.1 boards per contest.

Eric Gordon posts 14.2 points, 2 boards and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Jordan Goodwin averages 6.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Wizards vs. Suns Stat Comparison

Suns Wizards 115.1 Points Avg. 115.9 113.2 Points Allowed Avg. 127 47.2% Field Goal % 48.2% 38.2% Three Point % 35.1%

