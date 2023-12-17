The Longwood Lancers (11-1) will attempt to extend an 11-game win streak when they host the VMI Keydets (2-9) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center as big, 18.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 144.5.

VMI vs. Longwood Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Farmville, Virginia

Farmville, Virginia Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Longwood -18.5 144.5

Keydets Betting Records & Stats

VMI has played five games this season that finished with a point total above 144.5 points.

VMI's games this season have had an average of 143.2 points, 1.3 fewer points than this game's total.

VMI has a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.

VMI has been named as the underdog nine times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Keydets have been at least a +1000 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that VMI has a 9.1% chance of pulling out a win.

VMI vs. Longwood Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Longwood 3 33.3% 80.8 151.1 61.2 134.1 140.9 VMI 5 55.6% 70.3 151.1 72.9 134.1 146.6

Additional VMI Insights & Trends

The Keydets' 70.3 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 61.2 the Lancers allow.

VMI has put together a 2-4 ATS record and a 2-6 overall record in games it scores more than 61.2 points.

VMI vs. Longwood Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Longwood 6-3-0 0-0 6-3-0 VMI 3-6-0 1-0 3-6-0

VMI vs. Longwood Home/Away Splits

Longwood VMI 7-0 Home Record 2-2 4-1 Away Record 0-5 2-2-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 4-1-0 Away ATS Record 2-3-0 84.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.8 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 59.2 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 3-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-4-0

