The VMI Keydets (2-9) will attempt to halt a four-game losing skid when visiting the Longwood Lancers (11-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Longwood vs. VMI matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

VMI vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

VMI vs. Longwood Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

VMI vs. Longwood Betting Trends

VMI is 3-6-0 ATS this season.

The Keydets have won their only game this season when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs.

Longwood has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

A total of six out of the Lancers' nine games this season have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.