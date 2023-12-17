The VMI Keydets (2-9) will visit the Longwood Lancers (11-1) after dropping seven consecutive road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

VMI vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN+

VMI Stats Insights

The Keydets' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Lancers have given up to their opponents (39.1%).

VMI has compiled a 2-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.

The Keydets are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lancers sit at eighth.

The Keydets' 70.3 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 61.2 the Lancers give up to opponents.

VMI is 2-6 when it scores more than 61.2 points.

VMI Home & Away Comparison

VMI scores 81.8 points per game at home, and 59.2 on the road.

In 2023-24 the Keydets are conceding 7.2 fewer points per game at home (67.0) than away (74.2).

Beyond the arc, VMI makes fewer triples on the road (5.2 per game) than at home (11.0), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (28.6%) than at home (39.6%) as well.

VMI Upcoming Schedule