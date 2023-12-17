The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-7) take the court against the Virginia Tech Hokies (7-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers Scoring Comparison

The Hokies' 81.0 points per game are 17.7 more points than the 63.3 the Scarlet Knights allow.

Virginia Tech is 6-2 when it scores more than 63.3 points.

Rutgers has a 6-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.0 points.

The Scarlet Knights score 68.6 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 58.0 the Hokies give up.

Rutgers is 5-3 when scoring more than 58.0 points.

Virginia Tech is 6-0 when allowing fewer than 68.6 points.

The Scarlet Knights are making 43.3% of their shots from the field, 8.2% higher than the Hokies concede to opponents (35.1%).

The Hokies shoot 48.6% from the field, 11.1% higher than the Scarlet Knights allow.

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 21.7 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.3 BLK, 57.1 FG%

21.7 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.3 BLK, 57.1 FG% Georgia Amoore: 16.9 PTS, 7.8 AST, 43.4 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (21-for-69)

16.9 PTS, 7.8 AST, 43.4 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (21-for-69) Cayla King: 9.1 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (24-for-69)

9.1 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (24-for-69) Matilda Ekh: 9.4 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)

9.4 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46) Carleigh Wenzel: 5.6 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 61.5 3PT% (8-for-13)

