The Virginia Tech Hokies (7-2) face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Jersey Mike's Arena. The game will begin at 5:30 PM ET and be available via Fox Sports 1.

Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers Game Information

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Elizabeth Kitley: 21.7 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.3 BLK

21.7 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.3 BLK Georgia Amoore: 16.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 7.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 7.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Cayla King: 9.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Matilda Ekh: 9.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Carleigh Wenzel: 5.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

Rutgers Players to Watch

Kaylene Smikle: 16.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Destiny Adams: 13.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Chyna Cornwell: 9.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Antonia Bates: 4.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK

4.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK Kassondra Brown: 6.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

