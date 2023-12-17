Two streaking squads hit the court when the VCU Rams (9-1) host the Old Dominion Monarchs (8-0) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Rams are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Monarchs, victors in eight in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

VCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VCU vs. Old Dominion Scoring Comparison

The Monarchs put up 10.4 more points per game (60.9) than the Rams give up to opponents (50.5).

When it scores more than 50.5 points, Old Dominion is 8-0.

VCU's record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 60.9 points.

The 63.9 points per game the Rams score are 17.8 more points than the Monarchs give up (46.1).

VCU is 9-1 when scoring more than 46.1 points.

Old Dominion is 7-0 when giving up fewer than 63.9 points.

This year the Rams are shooting 39.7% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Monarchs give up.

VCU Leaders

Sarah Te-Biasu: 13.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56)

13.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56) Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 12.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%

12.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG% Mary-Anna Asare: 12.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

12.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Mykel Parham: 4.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 26 FG%

4.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 26 FG% Jennifer Ezeh: 6.1 PTS, 53.8 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VCU Schedule