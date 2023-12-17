Two streaking squads hit the court when the VCU Rams (9-1) host the Old Dominion Monarchs (8-0) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Rams are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Monarchs, victors in eight in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

VCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VCU vs. Old Dominion Scoring Comparison

  • The Monarchs put up 10.4 more points per game (60.9) than the Rams give up to opponents (50.5).
  • When it scores more than 50.5 points, Old Dominion is 8-0.
  • VCU's record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 60.9 points.
  • The 63.9 points per game the Rams score are 17.8 more points than the Monarchs give up (46.1).
  • VCU is 9-1 when scoring more than 46.1 points.
  • Old Dominion is 7-0 when giving up fewer than 63.9 points.
  • This year the Rams are shooting 39.7% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Monarchs give up.

VCU Leaders

  • Sarah Te-Biasu: 13.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56)
  • Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 12.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%
  • Mary-Anna Asare: 12.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)
  • Mykel Parham: 4.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 26 FG%
  • Jennifer Ezeh: 6.1 PTS, 53.8 FG%

VCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Charlotte W 57-49 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/5/2023 Le Moyne W 55-32 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/11/2023 Delaware W 64-55 Henrico Sports & Events Center
12/17/2023 Old Dominion - Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/20/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/30/2023 UMass - Stuart C. Siegel Center

