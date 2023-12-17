How to Watch the VCU vs. Old Dominion Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Two streaking squads hit the court when the VCU Rams (9-1) host the Old Dominion Monarchs (8-0) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Rams are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Monarchs, victors in eight in a row.
VCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
VCU vs. Old Dominion Scoring Comparison
- The Monarchs put up 10.4 more points per game (60.9) than the Rams give up to opponents (50.5).
- When it scores more than 50.5 points, Old Dominion is 8-0.
- VCU's record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 60.9 points.
- The 63.9 points per game the Rams score are 17.8 more points than the Monarchs give up (46.1).
- VCU is 9-1 when scoring more than 46.1 points.
- Old Dominion is 7-0 when giving up fewer than 63.9 points.
- This year the Rams are shooting 39.7% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Monarchs give up.
VCU Leaders
- Sarah Te-Biasu: 13.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56)
- Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 12.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%
- Mary-Anna Asare: 12.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)
- Mykel Parham: 4.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 26 FG%
- Jennifer Ezeh: 6.1 PTS, 53.8 FG%
VCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Charlotte
|W 57-49
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/5/2023
|Le Moyne
|W 55-32
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/11/2023
|Delaware
|W 64-55
|Henrico Sports & Events Center
|12/17/2023
|Old Dominion
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/20/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/30/2023
|UMass
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
