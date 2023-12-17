VCU vs. Old Dominion Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 17
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the VCU Rams (9-1) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (8-0) at Stuart C. Siegel Center has a projected final score of 58-53 based on our computer prediction, with VCU taking home the win. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM on December 17.
Last time out, the Rams won on Monday 64-55 over Delaware.
VCU vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
VCU vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction
- Prediction: VCU 58, Old Dominion 53
Other A-10 Predictions
VCU Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Rams beat the East Carolina Pirates 55-50 on November 14.
- The Rams have five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, the most in the nation.
VCU 2023-24 Best Wins
- 55-50 at home over East Carolina (No. 107) on November 14
- 57-49 at home over Charlotte (No. 119) on December 2
- 56-51 over St. John's (NY) (No. 125) on November 23
- 64-55 over Delaware (No. 146) on December 11
- 76-62 over Sacred Heart (No. 216) on November 24
VCU Leaders
- Sarah Te-Biasu: 13.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56)
- Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 12.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%
- Mary-Anna Asare: 12.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)
- Mykel Parham: 4.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 26 FG%
- Jennifer Ezeh: 6.1 PTS, 53.8 FG%
VCU Performance Insights
- The Rams' +134 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 63.9 points per game (221st in college basketball) while giving up 50.5 per contest (seventh in college basketball).
