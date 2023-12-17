The Washington Wizards (4-20) are heavy underdogs (by 12.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (13-12) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and MNMT2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Wizards vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 124 - Wizards 113

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 12.5)

Wizards (+ 12.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-10.9)

Suns (-10.9) Pick OU: Under (244.5)



Under (244.5) Computer Predicted Total: 236.6

The Suns have covered the spread less often than the Wizards this season, recording an ATS record of 11-14-0, compared to the 11-13-0 mark of the Wizards.

As a 12.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Washington is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 1-0 ATS record Phoenix racks up as a 12.5-point favorite.

Phoenix and its opponents have eclipsed the total 64% of the time this season (16 out of 25). That's less often than Washington and its opponents have (16 out of 24).

The Suns have a .562 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-7) this season while the Wizards have a .136 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-19).

Wizards Performance Insights

On offense the Wizards are the eighth-ranked team in the league (116.8 points per game). On defense they are the worst (126.8 points allowed per game).

In 2023-24, Washington is worst in the league in rebounds (39.1 per game) and worst in rebounds conceded (49.2).

The Wizards are fifth-best in the league in assists (27.9 per game) in 2023-24.

At 14.0 turnovers committed per game and 13.8 turnovers forced, Washington is 22nd and 11th in the league, respectively.

The Wizards make 12.1 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.5% from beyond the arc, ranking 19th and 21st, respectively, in the NBA.

