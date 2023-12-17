Find out how each Sun Belt team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Sun Belt Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. James Madison

  • Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 28-1
  • Overall Rank: 47th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 244th
  • Last Game: W 88-71 vs Hampton

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Coppin State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Appalachian State

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 25-3
  • Overall Rank: 68th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 226th
  • Last Game: W 80-59 vs Gardner-Webb

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: UNC Asheville
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Louisiana

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 18-10
  • Overall Rank: 161st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 112th
  • Last Game: L 74-72 vs McNeese

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Rice
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Marshall

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 15-15
  • Overall Rank: 184th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 74th
  • Last Game: W 72-65 vs UNC Greensboro

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Bluefield Col.
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Troy

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 15-12
  • Overall Rank: 197th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 271st
  • Last Game: W 110-63 vs Southern University at New Orleans

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Ole Miss
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

6. Arkansas State

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 13-17
  • Overall Rank: 209th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 171st
  • Last Game: W 75-63 vs Louisville

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Belmont
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Texas State

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 13-15
  • Overall Rank: 218th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 133rd
  • Last Game: W 73-60 vs Sam Houston

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: LeTourneau
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Old Dominion

  • Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 9-18
  • Overall Rank: 232nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 85th
  • Last Game: L 84-69 vs James Madison

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: TCU
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. South Alabama

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 13-14
  • Overall Rank: 236th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 265th
  • Last Game: W 91-74 vs Spring Hill

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Alabama A&M
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Georgia State

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 10-17
  • Overall Rank: 244th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 234th
  • Last Game: L 86-54 vs BYU

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Toccoa Falls
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Southern Miss

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 10-18
  • Overall Rank: 262nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 299th
  • Last Game: L 67-48 vs McNeese

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Lamar
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Coastal Carolina

  • Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 7-20
  • Overall Rank: 287th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 238th
  • Last Game: L 88-80 vs Wofford

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Charleston (SC)
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

13. UL Monroe

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-21
  • Overall Rank: 309th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 158th
  • Last Game: L 97-73 vs Lamar

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Jacksonville
  • Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on Monday, December 18
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. Georgia Southern

  • Current Record: 0-11 | Projected Record: 0-30
  • Overall Rank: 339th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 211th
  • Last Game: L 82-77 vs UNC Wilmington

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: FGCU
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.