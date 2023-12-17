The Baltimore Ravens (10-3) carry a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. Baltimore is a 3-point favorite in the contest. A point total of 42.5 has been set for this game.

The Ravens' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before you bet on their matchup against Jaguars. Before the Jaguars take on the Ravens, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights.

Ravens vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Other Week 15 Odds

Baltimore vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: NBC

Ravens vs. Jaguars Betting Insights

Baltimore has gone 8-5-0 ATS this season.

As 3-point favorites or more, the Ravens are 6-5 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in six of Baltimore's 13 games with a set total.

Jacksonville has eight wins in 13 contests against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have won once ATS (1-2) as a 3-point underdog or more this season.

Jacksonville has seen seven of its 13 games go over the point total.

Ravens Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Odell Beckham Jr. - - - - 37.5 (-111) - Gus Edwards - - 31.5 (-111) - 0.5 (-110) - Zay Flowers - - - - 55.5 (-115) - Lamar Jackson 214.5 (-115) 1.5 (+135) 50.5 (-111) - - - Isaiah Likely - - - - 35.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Jaguars Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Evan Engram - - - - 50.5 (-115) - Zay Jones - - - - 39.5 (-111) - Calvin Ridley - - - - 50.5 (-115) - Trevor Lawrence 227.5 (-115) 1.5 (+165) 15.5 (-115) - - - Travis Etienne - - 55.5 (-118) - 21.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

