The Radford Highlanders (3-8) will attempt to halt a four-game home losing streak when hosting the Queens (NC) Royals (5-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Radford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Radford vs. Queens (NC) Scoring Comparison

  • The Royals score just 2.9 more points per game (67.5) than the Highlanders give up to opponents (64.6).
  • Queens (NC) has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 64.6 points.
  • Radford has a 3-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.5 points.
  • The Highlanders score 13 fewer points per game (54.5) than the Royals give up (67.5).
  • Queens (NC) is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 54.5 points.
  • This year the Highlanders are shooting 36.1% from the field, 5.4% lower than the Royals concede.

Radford Leaders

  • Ashlyn Traylor: 16.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.1 FG%, 14 3PT% (6-for-43)
  • Taniya Hanner: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
  • Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 4.1 PTS, 37 FG%
  • Olivia Wagner: 5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)
  • Maci Rhoades: 5.3 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Radford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Niagara L 64-53 Gallagher Center
12/10/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 85-40 Cassell Coliseum
12/13/2023 @ Liberty W 57-45 Liberty Arena
12/17/2023 Queens (NC) - Dedmon Center
12/21/2023 @ Charleston (SC) - TD Arena
12/31/2023 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.