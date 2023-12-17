The Radford Highlanders (3-8) will meet the Queens (NC) Royals (5-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Radford vs. Queens (NC) Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Radford Players to Watch

Ashlyn Traylor: 16.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Taniya Hanner: 9.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 4.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Olivia Wagner: 5.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Maci Rhoades: 5.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Queens (NC) Players to Watch

Nicole Gwynn: 18.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Jordyn Weaver: 10.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Adia Brisker: 6.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Alexandria Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Amari Davis: 4.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

