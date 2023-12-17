The VCU Rams (9-1) will look to extend a six-game winning run when they host the Old Dominion Monarchs (8-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The Monarchs have taken eight games in a row.

Old Dominion Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Old Dominion vs. VCU Scoring Comparison

The Monarchs' 60.9 points per game are 10.4 more points than the 50.5 the Rams give up.

Old Dominion has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 50.5 points.

VCU has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.9 points.

The 63.9 points per game the Rams average are 17.8 more points than the Monarchs allow (46.1).

When VCU totals more than 46.1 points, it is 9-1.

When Old Dominion gives up fewer than 63.9 points, it is 7-0.

The Rams shoot 39.7% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Monarchs allow defensively.

Old Dominion Leaders

En'Dya Buford: 11.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.9 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

11.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.9 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Kaye Clark: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

8.8 PTS, 3.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24) Jordan McLaughlin: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.3 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.3 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Simone Cunningham: 4.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.1 BLK, 46.7 FG%

4.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.1 BLK, 46.7 FG% Brenda Fontana: 4.8 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

Old Dominion Schedule