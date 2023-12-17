Can we count on Nick Jensen finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals take on the Carolina Hurricanes at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nick Jensen score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2400 (Bet $10 to win $240.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jensen stats and insights

  • Jensen is yet to score through 27 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.
  • Jensen has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 98 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jensen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 3-1
12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:15 Away L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:34 Away W 4-2
12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:00 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:29 Home L 5-4 SO
12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:57 Away L 6-0
12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:32 Away W 5-4
11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:28 Away W 2-1
11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.