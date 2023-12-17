The Coppin State Eagles versus the Binghamton Bearcats is one of two games on the Sunday college basketball slate that has a MEAC team in play.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MEAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Morgan State Bears at Stetson Hatters 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Coppin State Eagles at Binghamton Bearcats 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow MEAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!