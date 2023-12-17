The Longwood Lancers (2-6) meet the William & Mary Tribe (3-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Kaplan Arena. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET.

Longwood vs. William & Mary Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

1:00 PM ET

Longwood Players to Watch

Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Malea Brown: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Janay Turner: 10.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Adriana Shipp: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Laney Bone: 4.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

William & Mary Players to Watch

Nylah Young: 18.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

18.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Bella Nascimento: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kayla Rolph: 7.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Kayla Beckwith: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Cassidy Geddes: 5.6 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

