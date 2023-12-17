The VMI Keydets (2-9) meet the Longwood Lancers (11-1) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. This contest will start at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Longwood vs. VMI Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Longwood Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Longwood Players to Watch

Walyn Napper: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Johnathan Massie: 12.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Michael Christmas: 11.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Szymon Zapala: 10.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Elijah Tucker: 7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VMI Players to Watch

Taeshaud Jackson: 6.7 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.7 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Brennan Watkins: 15.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Koree Cotton: 12.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyran Cook: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Stephen Olowoniyi: 7.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Longwood vs. VMI Stat Comparison

Longwood Rank Longwood AVG VMI AVG VMI Rank 64th 80.8 Points Scored 70.3 279th 12th 61.2 Points Allowed 72.9 228th 19th 42.5 Rebounds 40.3 49th 8th 13.7 Off. Rebounds 10.4 86th 278th 6.4 3pt Made 7.3 203rd 153rd 14.0 Assists 11.4 303rd 238th 12.5 Turnovers 14.8 345th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.