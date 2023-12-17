Longwood vs. VMI December 17 Tickets & Start Time
The VMI Keydets (2-9) meet the Longwood Lancers (11-1) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. This contest will start at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Longwood vs. VMI Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Longwood Players to Watch
- Walyn Napper: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Johnathan Massie: 12.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Michael Christmas: 11.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Szymon Zapala: 10.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Elijah Tucker: 7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
VMI Players to Watch
- Taeshaud Jackson: 6.7 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Brennan Watkins: 15.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Koree Cotton: 12.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyran Cook: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Stephen Olowoniyi: 7.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Longwood vs. VMI Stat Comparison
|Longwood Rank
|Longwood AVG
|VMI AVG
|VMI Rank
|64th
|80.8
|Points Scored
|70.3
|279th
|12th
|61.2
|Points Allowed
|72.9
|228th
|19th
|42.5
|Rebounds
|40.3
|49th
|8th
|13.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|86th
|278th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|7.3
|203rd
|153rd
|14.0
|Assists
|11.4
|303rd
|238th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|14.8
|345th
