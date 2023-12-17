Kyle Kuzma will take the court for the Washington Wizards on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Phoenix Suns.

In his previous game, a 137-123 win against the Pacers, Kuzma tallied 31 points and four assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on Kuzma's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 23.3 22.8 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 5.9 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.5 PRA -- 33.6 33.2 PR -- 29.2 28.7 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.2



Kyle Kuzma Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 21.1% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.1 per contest.

Kuzma is averaging 6.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Wizards rank 16th in possessions per game with 106. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th with 101.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Suns have conceded 114.2 points per game, which is 16th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Suns are ranked third in the NBA, giving up 41.5 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 25 assists per game, the Suns are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns have given up 11.9 makes per game, ninth in the league.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2022 36 22 5 7 2 0 1 12/20/2022 37 29 6 6 5 0 2

