Jordan Poole NBA Player Preview vs. the Suns - December 17
Jordan Poole and his Washington Wizards teammates will take the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
In this article, we break down Poole's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|17.5
|17.0
|17.6
|Rebounds
|--
|2.5
|2.7
|Assists
|3.5
|3.6
|3.7
|PRA
|--
|23.1
|24
|PR
|--
|19.5
|20.3
|3PM
|1.5
|1.8
|1.7
Looking to bet on one or more of Poole's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Jordan Poole Insights vs. the Suns
- This season, he's put up 15.6% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.8 per contest.
- He's taken 6.0 threes per game, or 16.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Poole's Wizards average 106.0 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 17th with 101.3 possessions per contest.
- The Suns allow 114.2 points per game, 16th-ranked in the league.
- Conceding 41.5 rebounds per contest, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the league.
- Giving up 25.0 assists per game, the Suns are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.
- Allowing 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Suns are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Jordan Poole vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/13/2023
|31
|20
|1
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1/10/2023
|34
|27
|5
|6
|4
|0
|1
|11/16/2022
|27
|2
|2
|8
|0
|1
|0
|10/25/2022
|27
|17
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.