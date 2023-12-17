Jordan Poole and his Washington Wizards teammates will take the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Poole, in his last game, had 30 points and eight assists in a 137-123 win over the Pacers.

In this article, we break down Poole's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.0 17.6 Rebounds -- 2.5 2.7 Assists 3.5 3.6 3.7 PRA -- 23.1 24 PR -- 19.5 20.3 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.7



Jordan Poole Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 15.6% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.8 per contest.

He's taken 6.0 threes per game, or 16.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Poole's Wizards average 106.0 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 17th with 101.3 possessions per contest.

The Suns allow 114.2 points per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 41.5 rebounds per contest, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 25.0 assists per game, the Suns are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Suns are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jordan Poole vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/13/2023 31 20 1 6 4 0 0 1/10/2023 34 27 5 6 4 0 1 11/16/2022 27 2 2 8 0 1 0 10/25/2022 27 17 2 5 2 0 0

