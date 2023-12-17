The Washington Capitals, John Carlson among them, play the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, at PNC Arena. Does a wager on Carlson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

John Carlson vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Carlson Season Stats Insights

Carlson's plus-minus rating this season, in 25:39 per game on the ice, is -1.

Carlson has scored a goal in one of 27 games this year.

In 12 of 27 games this year, Carlson has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Carlson has an assist in 11 of 27 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Carlson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Carlson has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Carlson Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 98 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 27 Games 1 15 Points 0 1 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

