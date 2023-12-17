On Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals square off with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Joe Snively going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Joe Snively score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Snively 2022-23 stats and insights

Snively scored in two of 12 games last season, but only one goal each time.

He scored one goal versus the Hurricanes last season in three games (three shots).

Snively produced zero points on the power play last season.

He posted a 12.5% shooting percentage, taking 0.3 shots per game.

Hurricanes 2022-23 defensive stats

The Hurricanes allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Hurricanes shut out opponents nine times last season. They averaged 16.5 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

