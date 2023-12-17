How to Watch the JMU vs. Maine Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The James Madison Dukes (7-3) go up against the Maine Black Bears (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Cross Insurance Center. It begins at 1:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
JMU vs. Maine Scoring Comparison
- The Dukes put up an average of 71.3 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 60.7 the Black Bears allow to opponents.
- JMU is 6-1 when it scores more than 60.7 points.
- Maine has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.3 points.
- The Black Bears score just 2.1 more points per game (61.4) than the Dukes allow (59.3).
- Maine is 4-0 when scoring more than 59.3 points.
- JMU is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 61.4 points.
- This season the Black Bears are shooting 40.2% from the field, 6.2% higher than the Dukes give up.
- The Dukes make 41.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% more than the Black Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.
JMU Leaders
- Peyton McDaniel: 10.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 32.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (15-for-71)
- Jamia Hazell: 11.1 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
- Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 8.2 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (6-for-10)
- Kseniia Kozlova: 11.0 PTS, 58.3 FG%
- Steph Ouderkirk: 5.3 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
JMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Liberty
|L 67-53
|Liberty Arena
|12/3/2023
|Wake Forest
|W 55-53
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/7/2023
|William & Mary
|W 75-56
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Maine
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
|12/30/2023
|@ UL Monroe
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.