The James Madison Dukes (7-3) go up against the Maine Black Bears (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Cross Insurance Center. It begins at 1:00 PM ET.

JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

JMU vs. Maine Scoring Comparison

The Dukes put up an average of 71.3 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 60.7 the Black Bears allow to opponents.

JMU is 6-1 when it scores more than 60.7 points.

Maine has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.3 points.

The Black Bears score just 2.1 more points per game (61.4) than the Dukes allow (59.3).

Maine is 4-0 when scoring more than 59.3 points.

JMU is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 61.4 points.

This season the Black Bears are shooting 40.2% from the field, 6.2% higher than the Dukes give up.

The Dukes make 41.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% more than the Black Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.

JMU Leaders

Peyton McDaniel: 10.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 32.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (15-for-71)

10.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 32.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (15-for-71) Jamia Hazell: 11.1 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

11.1 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 8.2 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (6-for-10)

8.2 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (6-for-10) Kseniia Kozlova: 11.0 PTS, 58.3 FG%

11.0 PTS, 58.3 FG% Steph Ouderkirk: 5.3 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)

