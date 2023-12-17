The James Madison Dukes (7-3) go up against the Maine Black Bears (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Cross Insurance Center. It begins at 1:00 PM ET.

JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
  • TV: ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

JMU vs. Maine Scoring Comparison

  • The Dukes put up an average of 71.3 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 60.7 the Black Bears allow to opponents.
  • JMU is 6-1 when it scores more than 60.7 points.
  • Maine has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.3 points.
  • The Black Bears score just 2.1 more points per game (61.4) than the Dukes allow (59.3).
  • Maine is 4-0 when scoring more than 59.3 points.
  • JMU is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 61.4 points.
  • This season the Black Bears are shooting 40.2% from the field, 6.2% higher than the Dukes give up.
  • The Dukes make 41.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% more than the Black Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.

JMU Leaders

  • Peyton McDaniel: 10.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 32.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (15-for-71)
  • Jamia Hazell: 11.1 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
  • Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 8.2 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (6-for-10)
  • Kseniia Kozlova: 11.0 PTS, 58.3 FG%
  • Steph Ouderkirk: 5.3 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)

JMU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ Liberty L 67-53 Liberty Arena
12/3/2023 Wake Forest W 55-53 Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/7/2023 William & Mary W 75-56 Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/17/2023 @ Maine - Cross Insurance Center
12/20/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center
12/30/2023 @ UL Monroe - Fant-Ewing Coliseum

