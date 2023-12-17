Sunday's contest at Cross Insurance Center has the Maine Black Bears (6-4) taking on the James Madison Dukes (7-3) at 1:00 PM ET (on December 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 64-62 win for Maine, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Dukes head into this contest following a 75-56 victory over William & Mary on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

JMU vs. Maine Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

JMU vs. Maine Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Maine 64, JMU 62

Other Sun Belt Predictions

JMU Schedule Analysis

  • On November 19 versus the VCU Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 82) in our computer rankings, the Dukes captured their signature win of the season, a 78-65 victory at home.
  • The Black Bears have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

JMU 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 78-65 at home over VCU (No. 82) on November 19
  • 65-62 over Montana State (No. 137) on November 24
  • 55-53 at home over Wake Forest (No. 168) on December 3
  • 75-56 at home over William & Mary (No. 222) on December 7
  • 81-54 on the road over Xavier (No. 322) on November 11

JMU Leaders

  • Peyton McDaniel: 10.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 32.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (15-for-71)
  • Jamia Hazell: 11.1 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
  • Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 8.2 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 60 3PT% (6-for-10)
  • Kseniia Kozlova: 11 PTS, 58.3 FG%
  • Steph Ouderkirk: 5.3 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)

JMU Performance Insights

  • The Dukes put up 71.3 points per game (113th in college basketball) while allowing 59.3 per outing (95th in college basketball). They have a +120 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.