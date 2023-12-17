Sunday's contest at Cross Insurance Center has the Maine Black Bears (6-4) taking on the James Madison Dukes (7-3) at 1:00 PM ET (on December 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 64-62 win for Maine, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Dukes head into this contest following a 75-56 victory over William & Mary on Thursday.

JMU vs. Maine Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

JMU vs. Maine Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 64, JMU 62

Other Sun Belt Predictions

JMU Schedule Analysis

On November 19 versus the VCU Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 82) in our computer rankings, the Dukes captured their signature win of the season, a 78-65 victory at home.

The Black Bears have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).

JMU 2023-24 Best Wins

78-65 at home over VCU (No. 82) on November 19

65-62 over Montana State (No. 137) on November 24

55-53 at home over Wake Forest (No. 168) on December 3

75-56 at home over William & Mary (No. 222) on December 7

81-54 on the road over Xavier (No. 322) on November 11

JMU Leaders

Peyton McDaniel: 10.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 32.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (15-for-71)

10.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 32.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (15-for-71) Jamia Hazell: 11.1 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

11.1 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 8.2 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 60 3PT% (6-for-10)

8.2 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 60 3PT% (6-for-10) Kseniia Kozlova: 11 PTS, 58.3 FG%

11 PTS, 58.3 FG% Steph Ouderkirk: 5.3 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)

JMU Performance Insights

The Dukes put up 71.3 points per game (113th in college basketball) while allowing 59.3 per outing (95th in college basketball). They have a +120 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12 points per game.

