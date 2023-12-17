Washington Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 15 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), up against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are ranked 20th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 226.7 per game.

Dotson has piled up 458 receiving yards (35.2 per game) and four receiving TDs, catching 44 balls on 74 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Dotson and the Commanders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dotson vs. the Rams

Dotson vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has allowed five opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

15 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Rams this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Los Angeles on the season.

The 226.7 passing yards the Rams yield per contest makes them the 20th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

So far this year, the Rams have allowed 16 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks 11th in NFL play.

Watch Commanders vs Rams on Fubo!

Jahan Dotson Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Dotson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dotson Receiving Insights

In four of 13 games this season, Dotson has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Dotson has received 14.5% of his team's 509 passing attempts this season (74 targets).

He has 458 receiving yards on 74 targets to rank 109th in league play with 6.2 yards per target.

Dotson has tallied a touchdown catch in four of 13 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has 13.8% of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

Dotson (nine red zone targets) has been targeted 17.6% of the time in the red zone (51 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Dotson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Dolphins 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 5 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 4 REC / 69 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.