Dylan Strome and the Washington Capitals will face the Carolina Hurricanes at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. Prop bets for Strome are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Dylan Strome vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Strome Season Stats Insights

Strome's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:45 per game on the ice, is +1.

Strome has a goal in nine games this season out of 27 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Strome has a point in 12 games this year (out of 27), including multiple points five times.

Strome has an assist in five of 27 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Strome's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Strome has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Strome Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 98 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 27 Games 3 17 Points 1 12 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

