The Washington Wizards, with Daniel Gafford, face off versus the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 137-123 win over the Pacers (his most recent game) Gafford produced nine points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

In this piece we'll break down Gafford's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.0 11.0 Rebounds 7.5 7.3 7.7 Assists -- 1.8 2.4 PRA -- 19.1 21.1 PR -- 17.3 18.7



Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Suns

Gafford has taken 6.1 shots per game this season and made 4.2 per game, which account for 5.9% and 8.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Gafford's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.3 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 106 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The Suns are the 16th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 114.2 points per game.

On the boards, the Suns are ranked third in the league, giving up 41.5 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Suns have given up 25 per game, eighth in the league.

Daniel Gafford vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2022 25 14 8 1 0 3 0 12/20/2022 29 12 9 1 0 0 1

