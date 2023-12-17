The Washington Commanders (4-9) are listed as an underdog by 6.5 points as they look to break a four-game slide in a matchup with the Los Angeles Rams (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. For this game, an over/under of 50.5 has been set.

Before the Rams square off against the Commanders, take a look at their betting trends and insights. Before the Commanders play the Rams, here are their recent betting insights and trends.

Commanders vs. Rams Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline Washington Moneyline BetMGM Rams (-6.5) 50.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Rams (-6.5) 50.5 -310 +250 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Washington vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: CBS

Commanders vs. Rams Betting Insights

Washington has five wins in 13 contests against the spread this season.

The Commanders have won once ATS (1-2-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this year.

Of 13 Washington games so far this season, eight have gone over the total.

Los Angeles has a 6-5-2 record against the spread this season.

The Rams are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Los Angeles has gone over in six of its 13 games with a set total (46.2%).

Commanders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Logan Thomas - - - - 32.5 (-115) - Curtis Samuel - - - - 40.5 (-111) - Terry McLaurin - - - - 59.5 (-111) - Sam Howell 265.5 (-118) 1.5 (+105) 15.5 (-118) - - - Jahan Dotson - - - - 33.5 (-111) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

