The Washington Commanders (4-9) visit the Los Angeles Rams (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at SoFi Stadium and will aim to stop a four-game losing streak.

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: CBS

The Commanders score 20.1 points per game, comparable to the 22.3 the Rams surrender.

The Commanders collect just 3.7 fewer yards per game (336.2) than the Rams allow (339.9).

This year Washington rushes for 13.3 fewer yards per game (99.9) than Los Angeles allows (113.2).

This year the Commanders have turned the ball over 23 times, 12 more than the Rams' takeaways (11).

Commanders Away Performance

On the road, the Commanders put up 21.9 points per game and give up 26.9. That's more than they score overall (20.1), but less than they give up (30.4).

On the road, the Commanders accumulate 340.4 yards per game and concede 402.7. That's more than they gain (336.2) and allow (379.8) overall.

Washington racks up 243.7 passing yards per game away from home (7.5 more than its overall average), and concedes 293.4 in road games (27.4 more than overall).

The Commanders' average rushing yards gained (96.7) and allowed (109.3) in road games are both lower than their overall averages of 99.9 and 113.8, respectively.

The Commanders convert 37.4% of third downs in road games (1.2% lower than their overall average), and concede 34.1% on the road (6.5% lower than overall).

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 New York L 31-19 FOX 11/23/2023 at Dallas L 45-10 CBS 12/3/2023 Miami L 45-15 FOX 12/17/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS 12/24/2023 at New York - CBS 12/31/2023 San Francisco - FOX 1/7/2024 Dallas - -

