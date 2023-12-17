Commanders vs. Rams Injury Report — Week 15
The Washington Commanders' (4-9) injury report has six players listed as they prepare for their Sunday, December 17 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams (6-7). The game begins at 4:05 PM at SoFi Stadium.
The Commanders' last game was a 45-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
The Rams head into this matchup following a 37-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in their most recent outing.
Washington Commanders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Saahdiq Charles
|OL
|Calf
|Full Participation In Practice
|Tyler Larsen
|C
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Charles Leno Jr.
|OT
|Hip
|Full Participation In Practice
|James Smith-Williams
|DE
|Hamstring
|Out
|Emmanuel Forbes
|CB
|Elbow
|Full Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Aaron Donald
|DT
|Rest
|Questionable
|Michael Hoecht
|OLB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Quentin Lake
|DB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|Neck
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Rob Havenstein
|OT
|Groin
|Questionable
|Brian Allen
|OL
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Commanders vs. Rams Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Commanders Season Insights
- The Commanders have not been getting things done on defense, ranking second-worst with 379.8 total yards allowed per game. They have been better offensively, regstering 336.2 total yards per contest (16th-ranked).
- The Commanders rank 23rd in points per game (20.1), but they've been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking worst in the NFL with 30.4 points surrendered per contest.
- The Commanders rank 11th in passing yards per game (236.2), but they've been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking worst in the NFL with 266 passing yards conceded per contest.
- With 99.9 rushing yards per game on offense, Washington ranks 23rd in the NFL. Defensively it ranks 17th, giving up 113.8 rushing yards per game.
- At -10, the Commanders have the worst turnover margin in the NFL this season.
Commanders vs. Rams Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Rams (-6.5)
- Moneyline: Rams (-300), Commanders (+240)
- Total: 50.5 points
