Will Cole Turner cash his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Washington Commanders clash with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Will Cole Turner score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Turner's 11 grabs are good enough for 120 yards (15 per game). He has been targeted on 15 occasions.

Turner does not have a TD reception this year in seven games.

Cole Turner Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 2 1 17 0 Week 2 @Broncos 2 2 21 0 Week 3 Bills 7 4 35 0 Week 5 Bears 1 1 9 0 Week 11 Giants 1 1 7 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 1 1 29 0 Week 13 Dolphins 1 1 2 0

