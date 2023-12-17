The Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-2) host the Washington Capitals (14-9-4) at PNC Arena on Sunday, December 17 at 6:00 PM ET on BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Hurricanes were defeated by the Nashville Predators 6-5 in overtime in their most recent outing, while the Capitals are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-250) Capitals (+190) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have been an underdog in 18 games this season, and won seven (38.9%).

Washington has played as an underdog of +190 or more in one game this season and won.

The implied probability of a win by the Capitals, based on the moneyline, is 34.5%.

Washington's games this season have had over 6 goals 11 of 27 times.

Capitals vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 98 (9th) Goals 66 (31st) 98 (21st) Goals Allowed 77 (5th) 23 (10th) Power Play Goals 8 (31st) 19 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (9th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Capitals Advanced Stats

Washington has a 5-5-0 record against the spread while going 4-4-2 overall in its last 10 games.

Washington has gone over the total in four of its past 10 games.

The Capitals have averaged a total of 5.9 goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 less than this matchup's over/under of 6.

Over the last 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents averaged 0.2 more goals than their season game score average of 6.5 goals.

The Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked scoring offense (66 total goals, 2.4 per game).

The Capitals' 77 total goals given up (2.8 per game) are the fifth-fewest in the NHL.

Their 23rd-ranked goal differential is -11.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.