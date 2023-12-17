The Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-2) are big home favorites (-250 moneyline odds to win) against the Washington Capitals (14-9-4, +195 moneyline odds). Sunday's contest starts at 6:00 PM ET from PNC Arena on BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Carolina and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 16 of 30 games this season.

The Hurricanes have gone 16-11 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

This season the Capitals have seven wins in the 18 games in which they've been an underdog.

Carolina is 4-1 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter (80.0% win percentage).

Washington has had moneyline odds of +195 or longer once this season and won that game.

Capitals Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 3-7 4-5-1 6.4 3.20 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.20 3.10 7 25.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 5-5 4-5-1 5.9 2.50 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.50 2.80 5 16.7% Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

