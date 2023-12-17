The Washington Capitals' (14-9-4) injury report has four players listed as they ready for their Sunday, December 17 matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-2) at PNC Arena, with a start time of 6:00 PM ET.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Sonny Milano LW Out Upper Body Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip Evgeny Kuznetsov C Questionable Illness

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Svechnikov RW Out Upper Body Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: PNC Arena

Capitals Season Insights

The Capitals' 66 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.

Washington's total of 77 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is sixth-best in the league.

They have the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -11.

Hurricanes Season Insights

Carolina's 98 total goals (3.3 per game) rank ninth in the NHL.

It has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential at 0.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-250) Capitals (+195) 6

