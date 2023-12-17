Who’s the Best Team in the CAA? See our Weekly CAA Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team is on top of the CAA? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
CAA Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Hofstra
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Overall Rank: 116th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 105th
- Last Game: W 74-58 vs Norfolk State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UNLV
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: MW Network
2. Drexel
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Overall Rank: 121st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 202nd
- Last Game: W 71-52 vs Albany (NY)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Penn State-Greater Allegheny
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18
- TV Channel: FloHoops
3. Delaware
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 22-8
- Overall Rank: 134th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 258th
- Last Game: W 67-56 vs Rhode Island
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Rider
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: FloHoops
4. UNC Wilmington
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 21-6
- Overall Rank: 139th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 251st
- Last Game: W 82-77 vs Georgia Southern
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Marshall
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Charleston (SC)
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Overall Rank: 144th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 99th
- Last Game: W 86-71 vs Citadel
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Coastal Carolina
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- TV Channel: FloHoops
6. Towson
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Overall Rank: 168th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 167th
- Last Game: L 101-93 vs Bryant
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Nicholls State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Monumental Sports (Watch on Fubo)
7. Monmouth
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Overall Rank: 185th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 186th
- Last Game: W 77-71 vs Rider
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Manhattan
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: SportsNet NY (Watch on Fubo)
8. Northeastern
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 14-17
- Overall Rank: 203rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 185th
- Last Game: L 56-54 vs Virginia
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cent. Conn. St.
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Stony Brook
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-20
- Overall Rank: 247th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 304th
- Last Game: W 78-74 vs Army
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Michigan State
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: B1G+
10. William & Mary
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Overall Rank: 269th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 334th
- Last Game: W 99-50 vs Virginia-Lynchburg
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Pepperdine
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Campbell
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 295th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 275th
- Last Game: W 97-48 vs Saint Augustine's
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Morgan State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: FloHoops
12. Elon
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 296th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 340th
- Last Game: W 104-70 vs Bridgewater (VA)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ South Carolina
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
13. N.C. A&T
- Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 2-29
- Overall Rank: 347th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 170th
- Last Game: L 68-60 vs Jackson State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Coastal Carolina
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
14. Hampton
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 2-26
- Overall Rank: 349th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 262nd
- Last Game: L 88-71 vs James Madison
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bowling Green
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.