Bilal Coulibaly's Washington Wizards take the court versus the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last appearance, a 137-123 win over the Pacers, Coulibaly had 17 points and two steals.

In this article, we look at Coulibaly's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Bilal Coulibaly Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.5 10.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 4.6 Assists -- 1.7 1.4 PRA -- 15.4 16.9 PR -- 13.7 15.5 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.2



Bilal Coulibaly Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 7.0% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.7 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.3 threes per game, or 10.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Coulibaly's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.3 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 106 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Suns have given up 114.2 points per contest, which is 16th-best in the NBA.

Conceding 41.5 rebounds per game, the Suns are the third-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Suns are ranked eighth in the NBA, conceding 25 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns have conceded 11.9 makes per game, eighth in the NBA.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.