Can we expect Anthony Mantha lighting the lamp when the Washington Capitals match up against the Carolina Hurricanes at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Anthony Mantha score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Mantha stats and insights

  • Mantha has scored in six of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Mantha's shooting percentage is 19.4%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have given up 98 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Mantha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 3-1
12/14/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 14:36 Away L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 10:57 Away W 4-2
12/9/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 14:16 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:20 Home L 5-4 SO
12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:47 Away L 6-0
12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:06 Away W 5-4
11/29/2023 Kings 2 1 1 11:37 Away W 2-1
11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:36 Away L 2-1

Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

